Another auspicious avenue? Creating human organs in a lab for transplantation, one of the lifespan-extending innovations Putin likewise spoke about in Beijing. All these efforts are part of the national longevity initiative he unveiled in 2024, which promises to save 175,000 lives by the end of the decade (the figure had an awkward wartime echo, roughly matching independent estimates of Russian troop losses in the invasion of Ukraine, as critics noted at the time).