Inside Target, frustrated employees and the search for a new CEO
Sarah Nassauer , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Aug 2025, 08:14 AM IST
Summary
Target, needing to revive sales and boost morale, is searching for its next leader.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
About half of Target’s employees said they don’t think the company is making the changes necessary to compete effectively, according to a recent company survey.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story