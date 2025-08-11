Inside the $10,000 job search: Career coaching, LinkedIn fees, résumé help
Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Aug 2025, 07:06 AM IST
Summary
The costs of finding work climb as job hunts stretch over months. “It’s trying to be louder than anyone else.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It takes a lot of money to make money, especially when it comes to looking for a job these days.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story