Inside the bunker with a Ukrainian vampire drone squad
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 10 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST
SummaryTwo years into the full-scale war, resupplying the trenches has become one of the most vexing problems in Ukraine. WSJ accompanied a four-man team on an operation.
NEAR IVANIVSKE, Ukraine—For 48 hours, as the soldiers fought to hold a trench on Ukraine’s eastern front, their stores of water had been dwindling.
