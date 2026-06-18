Inside the chaotic Iran talks that let Trump claim victory, but not yet peace

The first week of June nearly destroyed the talks – Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire, but Hezbollah and the Israeli military continued firing on each other. Then Israel struck Beirut, and began trading fire with Iran. The next day, Trump, clearly frustrated by having to constantly publicly and privately urge Netanyahu to back off Lebanon, told the Financial Times that his Israeli counterpart would be forced to accept any deal he struck. “I call all the shots,” he said. He reportedly called Netanyahu that night to tell him to back down. But Israel fired on Iran the next morning anyway, and he was back on Truth Social, demanding an end to the fighting.