Inside the complex and petty prenups of the superwealthy
Dalvin Brown , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Jun 2025, 07:45 AM IST
Summary
Lawyers lift the lid on the prewedding agreements as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tie the knot.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott divorced in 2019, they didn’t have a prenuptial agreement to govern the division of their assets. She received a stake in Amazon.com valued at more than $35 billion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story