Inside the daring operation to avert a new disaster at Chornobyl

CHORNOBYL, Ukraine—When Ukrainian emergency workers clambered onto a damaged structure above Reactor No. 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, there were eerie echoes of 1986.
Back then, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union and the site was known by its Russian name, Chernobyl, firefighters suffered horrific aftereffects from exposure to radiation while dealing with the consequences of an explosion in the reactor.
In February of last year, emergency workers again raced to help put out a fire that Ukraine said was triggered by a Russian attack drone. To tackle the fire, they climbed the so-called confinement structure that stands taller than the Statue of Liberty and covers the destroyed reactor to prevent radiation from escaping.
Over the next two weeks, dozens of workers from Ukrainian emergency services faced freezing winds as they battled to put out the fire that spread through the membrane between the roof and the ceiling. Climbers worked in shifts to limit radiation exposure while firefighters handed them hoses, but the water quickly turned to ice.