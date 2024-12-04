Inside the dramatic race to restore Notre Dame cathedral

While the cathedral wasn’t ready for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer as authorities had initially hoped, its scheduled reopening for religious services this December offers a stunning cap to a year when Paris has been center stage. It will also serve as a quieter reckoning for Jost, who has stepped into the shoes of a general and been compelled to parry the whims of his president while also keeping track of around 250 companies that have participated in the Notre Dame project. One day, he’s overseeing workers cleaning up the cathedral’s interiors and reinstalling cherished relics; other days, he’s watching teams use cranes to suspend architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc’s famously ornate spire. He also has to manage the forest of wooden latticework required to reconstruct what had been a medieval roof. Soon crowds will return to peer at it all. Before the fire, the cathedral got around 12 million visitors a year, far more than the Vatican.