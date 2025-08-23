Inside the lobbying push that put Ukraine’s missing children on Trump’s agenda
Matthew Luxmoore , Vera Bergengruen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Aug 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Summary
Children that Ukraine says were taken by Russia are at the heart of peace talks thanks to a monthslong effort by Western officials and evangelical Christian groups.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at his high-stakes meeting with President Trump armed with props to drive home the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine: a battlefield map, an oversize letter from his wife, and even a golf club gifted by a wounded Ukrainian soldier.
