Inside the most expensive ZIP code in Hawaii
SummaryDespite its chill, laid-back vibe, Kilauea packs an expensive punch when it comes to real estate.
Of the five main regions on Kauai, Hawaii’s northernmost island in the Pacific Ocean, the North Shore is known for its beaches, mountains and greenery. The rural, rugged area, where farming also takes place, is home to about a half-dozen small communities, each with their own vibes: Princeville, for example, is a popular vacation destination; Hanalei is an iconic surfing spot. Then there is Kilauea, which was developed in the late 1800s in conjunction with the Kilauea Sugar Plantation. Today, Kilauea has a locals’-oriented atmosphere, where children freely ride bikes and roadside fruit stands are seasonally plentiful. Yet despite its low-key feel, Kilauea’s 96754 ZIP Code has Hawaii’s priciest residential real estate as ranked by median listing price, at $4.1 million in December 2024, according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com.)