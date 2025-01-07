Inside the most expensive ZIP code in Hawaii

Of the five main regions on Kauai, Hawaii’s northernmost island in the Pacific Ocean, the North Shore is known for its beaches, mountains and greenery. The rural, rugged area, where farming also takes place, is home to about a half-dozen small communities, each with their own vibes: Princeville, for example, is a popular vacation destination; Hanalei is an iconic surfing spot. Then there is Kilauea, which was developed in the late 1800s in conjunction with the Kilauea Sugar Plantation. Today, Kilauea has a locals’-oriented atmosphere, where children freely ride bikes and roadside fruit stands are seasonally plentiful. Yet despite its low-key feel, Kilauea’s 96754 ZIP Code has Hawaii’s priciest residential real estate as ranked by median listing price, at $4.1 million in December 2024, according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com.)

Popular hike

The roughly five-mile Wai Koa Loop Trail travels through lush scenery, including a mahogany tree forest, to a stone dam, which was built in the late 1800s by the Kilauea Sugar Plantation. The trail is owned and managed by a private landowner but the Hawaii Land Trust holds a conservation easement preserving access.

Event of the week

On Saturdays, a farmers market is held in Anaina Hou Community Park. There are more than 30 vendors selling Kauai-grown produce as well as locally-made crafts.

Advice for the buyer

In town, there are smaller residential lots with plantation- and-ranch-style houses, and two-story houses. Demand is high and inventory is low. In town, you might not be able to find a home under $1 million, says Julie A. Black, principal broker and owner of Kauai Dreams Realty. Elsewhere in Kilauea, there is agriculturally-zoned land, where large acreage goes for $2 million and above. There are also areas closer to the ocean with large, custom homes on big lots where prices are currently up to around $12.5 million. “In town, since there isn’t much inventory, buyers should be aggressive," Black says. “If you are looking at a higher price range, there is probably more selection."

On the MARKET

This property was built in 1989. The main house has a private pool and a large screened lanai. There is a separate 510-square-foot guest cottage. The property is on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It has terrific sunset views. Agent: Danette Andrews, Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty.

This Bali-style gated estate was built in 2007. The fully furnished house, which was designed for indoor-outdoor living, features natural materials, including limestone and sapele wood. There is an infinity pool, spa and pavilion. Views are of the Waiakalua Reservoir and surrounding mountains. Agent: Amy Frazier, Hawaii Life.

This uniquely designed house was influenced by Bali architecture. The primary suite opens to a lanai. The kitchen has stainless steel countertops. There is a pool with a covered pavilion. Views are of the Pacific Ocean. Agents: Brian Axelrod and Doreen Trudeau, Aloha Sotheby’s International Realty; Danette Andrews, Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty.

