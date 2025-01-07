Inside the most expensive ZIP code in Hawaii

Advice for the buyer

In town, there are smaller residential lots with plantation- and-ranch-style houses, and two-story houses. Demand is high and inventory is low. In town, you might not be able to find a home under $1 million, says Julie A. Black, principal broker and owner of Kauai Dreams Realty. Elsewhere in Kilauea, there is agriculturally-zoned land, where large acreage goes for $2 million and above. There are also areas closer to the ocean with large, custom homes on big lots where prices are currently up to around $12.5 million. “In town, since there isn’t much inventory, buyers should be aggressive," Black says. “If you are looking at a higher price range, there is probably more selection."