John Phelan sat in the lobby of the West Wing for more than an hour Wednesday night, waiting to see if his longtime friend and neighbor, President Trump, would save his job. He would leave disappointed.
Inside the Navy Secretary’s last-ditch bid to save his job
SummaryJohn Phelan refused to accept his dismissal until he heard from President Trump.
John Phelan sat in the lobby of the West Wing for more than an hour Wednesday night, waiting to see if his longtime friend and neighbor, President Trump, would save his job. He would leave disappointed.
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