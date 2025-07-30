Inside the nightmare at 345 Park Avenue, a Manhattan office tower under attack
Mark Maurer , Miriam Gottfried , Andrew Beaton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Jul 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Summary
Employees at firms including Blackstone and KPMG hid and set up barricades during the gunman’s rampage.
Jon Ferrer was working late Monday evening, reviewing tax returns and trying to get a head start on the week. The KPMG senior tax associate said he heard a faint alarm when he was in the bathroom, but thought nothing of it.
