Inside the room where CEOs say what they really think of Trump’s policies

The Trump administration has made tariffs core to its economic agenda, hoping to spur a resurgence in domestic manufacturing by bringing jobs back to the U.S. from overseas. And while some companies, like Apple and pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, have announced plans to make more of their products domestically, most of the CEOs gathered Wednesday took a different view. When asked whether they planned to invest more in U.S. manufacturing and infrastructure, 62% of respondents said they didn’t plan to do so.