When two Nordic leaders called Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, their official order of business was to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
But Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had another urgent mission: preventing a clash with Russia in their own backyard, said people familiar with the matter.
The Baltic Sea had become one of the world’s most dangerous potential flashpoints between Moscow and the West, and the two leaders wanted to ease tensions by reassuring Putin they had no intention of cutting off a vital shipping route for Moscow.