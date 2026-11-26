Stubb’s reassurance that Finland would adhere to the laws of the sea in its dealings with Russia was tested in recent days when Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian cargo ship. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Bloomberg, in an interview published Tuesday, that the ship was a legitimate target because it was carrying weapons but he knew some of Kyiv’s European partners were worried about the Baltic. He said they struck the ship in Russian waters but it had drifted into Finnish waters.