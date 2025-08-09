Inside the Trump administration’s strong-arm trade negotiations

Elsewhere, the administration is still working through details of trade frameworks that it has already announced. The U.S. and U.K. are still negotiating the finer points of the trade pact they struck back in May, including details for U.K. steel exports. U.S. and Japanese negotiators met this past week to iron out how automotive tariffs would be treated under their deal. There are still open questions about how the Japanese government plans to fulfill its pledge to provide $550 billion in funding for infrastructure—projects that Trump has insisted will be under his sole discretion.