Inside the ‘trust reveal,’ where the superrich pass on generational wealth

“Everyday I have a conversation with clients who say, ‘OK, I’ve gotten a massive check for $250 million. I’ve got two kids. How do I make sure they are not ruined?" said Daniel Griffith, director of wealth strategy at Huntington National Bank, who works with the bank’s high-net-worth clients and said he is getting increased inquiries about the topic. “The trust is one way to put on some parameters," he said.