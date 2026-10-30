Inside the US military’s open-ended mission to keep Gulf oil flowing

Under the cover of darkness, American jet fighters loaded with air-to-air missiles catapult off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington and make their way toward the Strait of Hormuz to shoot down Iranian cruise missiles and drones aimed at commercial ships.
With Smucker’s Uncrustable sandwiches, gum and bathroom bags to get through the night, F-35C and F/A-18 pilots sync up with electronic-warfare planes, flying radar systems and submarine-hunting helicopters to create an umbrella of protection over tankers transiting the waterway. Hours later, the pilots slam back onto the carrier traveling more than 100 miles an hour, a cable catching their tailhooks to bring the night’s work to an end in less than two seconds.