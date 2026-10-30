Inside the US military’s open-ended mission to keep Gulf oil flowing

With Smucker’s Uncrustable sandwiches, gum and bathroom bags to get through the night, F-35C and F/A-18 pilots sync up with electronic-warfare planes, flying radar systems and submarine-hunting helicopters to create an umbrella of protection over tankers transiting the waterway. Hours later, the pilots slam back onto the carrier traveling more than 100 miles an hour, a cable catching their tailhooks to bring the night’s work to an end in less than two seconds.