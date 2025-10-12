Inside the West’s race to defend the Arctic
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 12 Oct 2025, 02:09 pm IST
Summary
Sailors scanned for icebergs on a nine-day journey to the U.S.’s northernmost military installation this summer—part of an effort to erode Russia’s vast advantage in the region.
Greenland lurked in the distance as Capt. Donald Gibson rushed to the bridge of his cargo ship amid a sudden Arctic storm. Snow lashed against the pilothouse windows while he and his crew struggled to control the vessel and steer clear of icebergs.
