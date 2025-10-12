Inside the West’s race to defend the Arctic

“This is one of the only areas where we are not able to go toe-to-toe with our adversaries," he said. Now, as Russia’s land forces have been weakened by the war in Ukraine, the West has an opening to catch up. However, Western militaries are only just shifting focus after two decades of counterterrorism in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Many lessons learned there cannot be applied in the high north. Building a significant military presence in the Arctic will have to be done almost from scratch, Bouffard said.