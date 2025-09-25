Inside the White House struggle to tame the Epstein crisis
Josh Dawsey , Rebecca Ballhaus , C. Ryan Barber , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 25 Sept 2025, 07:11 am IST
Summary
Finger-pointing, disorganization and unforced errors by Trump advisers made the problem worse. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” the president said.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump had reached his limit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story