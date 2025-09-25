Inside the White House struggle to tame the Epstein crisis

In May, after a Justice Department review of the case files, Bondi and her deputy updated the president. They told him, according to senior administration officials, that his name was in the files, along with many others—itself no sign of wrongdoing. They told him there were no criminal cases to be made against anyone else, and they didn’t plan to release any more of the documents because the material contained child pornography and victims’ personal information. White House spokesman Cheung called The Wall Street Journal’s subsequent reporting on the meeting “fake news."