Inside the White House tussle to sway Trump on AI

After White House artificial intelligence adviser David Sacks got President Trump to scrap a planned executive order in May that would subject AI models to an extended government review, senior administration officials including Scott Bessent and Susie Wiles were caught off guard and unhappy.
Wiles, the White House chief of staff, told others that Sacks had persuaded him to do so in a last-minute call, people familiar with the matter said. Treasury Secretary Bessent worried that AI-led cyberattacks could wreak havoc on the nation’s banking system, the people said. A White House team had spent months negotiating to increase oversight of AI and had consulted a range of industry executives on the order.