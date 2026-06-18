Inside Trump and Netanyahu’s complicated relationship

People working for Netanyahu were told to focus messaging and social-media posts on the close relationship between the two men, a person familiar with the matter said. One post in 2025 showed the two leaders piloting a B-2 bomber together. An AI-animated photo cropped out Israel’s president so that only Netanyahu and Trump would appear side by side. Top Israeli officials worked with everyone in Trump’s orbit who would speak to them, and the country has even hired a social media influence firm run by Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager. Parscale didn’t respond to requests for comment.