Inside Trump and Netanyahu’s complicated relationship

The frequent calls aren’t so friendly anymore.
As President Trump was trying to broker a permanent end to his war in Iran that has weighed on the U.S. economy and kept gas prices above $4 a gallon, he had choice words for the partner that urged him into it.
“Why are you blowing up buildings?” Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a recent phone call about Lebanon, people familiar with the call said. “Stop blowing up buildings.” In another, he complained that a global downturn sparked by the war could tie him to Herbert Hoover and the Great Depression of the 1930s, the people said.
Trump’s frustration with Netanyahu has boiled over at times in recent weeks as he has tried to end the war with Iran and the Israeli prime minister has sought to keep up the fight. The relationship has major ramifications for a region on the cusp of a potential peace deal, whose future could be undone by further military attacks by Israel.