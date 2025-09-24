Inside Trump’s chaotic overhaul of the H-1B visa

In the meeting with immigration hard-liners, Lutnick said the new fee on the H-1B visa would be annual—which he stressed standing next to the president during a press conference Friday. The White House later walked that back, saying the new fee would only apply one time to new applicants. Lutnick also told meeting attendees that the administration would discuss “suspending" all other green card categories so the gold card path would represent the only way to immigrate permanently.