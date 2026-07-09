WASHINGTON—President Trump was preparing to leave the White House for Turkey on Monday evening when his top national security aides walked into the Oval Office with reports of new Iranian attacks.
Inside Trump’s Oval Office decision to ditch the Iran ceasefire
Summary‘I think it’s over,’ Trump said of the U.S. ceasefire with Iran two weeks after signing the interim peace plan.
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