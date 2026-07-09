Inside Trump’s Oval Office decision to ditch the Iran ceasefire

WASHINGTON—President Trump was preparing to leave the White House for Turkey on Monday evening when his top national security aides walked into the Oval Office with reports of new Iranian attacks.
WASHINGTON—President Trump was preparing to leave the White House for Turkey on Monday evening when his top national security aides walked into the Oval Office with reports of new Iranian attacks.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told him Iran had fired antiship cruise missiles and one-way attack drones at vessels seeking to cross the Strait of Hormuz through a southern route, according to people familiar with the discussion. Three ships had been struck within hours of each other, including a liquefied natural gas tanker, they told the president.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told him Iran had fired antiship cruise missiles and one-way attack drones at vessels seeking to cross the Strait of Hormuz through a southern route, according to people familiar with the discussion. Three ships had been struck within hours of each other, including a liquefied natural gas tanker, they told the president.
Angered by the strikes, Trump pressed them on whether they believed Iran was serious about reaching a final deal. In the end, after discussing it with his senior aides, the president decided they were not.