Inside Trump’s plan to give the Pentagon a stake in Venezuela’s oil riches

President Trump spent months declaring his ouster of Venezuela’s leader had secured the country’s oil for America. When U.S. energy companies resisted investing at the speed and scale he wanted, his administration devised an extraordinary solution to turn his vision into reality: make the U.S. government itself an investor.
President Trump spent months declaring his ouster of Venezuela’s leader had secured the country’s oil for America. When U.S. energy companies resisted investing at the speed and scale he wanted, his administration devised an extraordinary solution to turn his vision into reality: make the U.S. government itself an investor.
The agreement announced Friday evening would transform the U.S. government from a broker of American oil investments in Venezuela to an investor itself.
The agreement announced Friday evening would transform the U.S. government from a broker of American oil investments in Venezuela to an investor itself.
It would give Washington a direct financial stake in a private company that would be granted centurylong rights to some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves—and tie the U.S. more closely to the unelected government that is granting those rights.
The private company, led by controversial Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt, would have the opportunity to develop 17 oil fields said to contain 65 billion barrels of oil, or one-fifth of the country’s reserves. The Pentagon, in a striking expansion of its remit, would help finance the oil venture and reap the rewards of its future output.
“If this deal can survive subsequent Venezuelan governments, then Trump will have secured strategic oil reserves for the U.S. that go beyond the shale revolution,” said Schreiner Parker, a partner at consultancy Rystad Energy. “Now, there’s a lot of uncertainty as to how these barrels go from reserves to actual production, and who’s going to invest the time, effort and money to do that.”
The deal caps months of secretive negotiations and frequent trips to Caracas by U.S. officials and negotiators. Trump and interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez agreed to the outlines of the deal on a phone call days before the announcement, according to people familiar with the talks. Officials then spent the past few days working through details on how to implement the unusual agreement.
Trump announced the deal on social media Friday night, and the White House didn’t offer further comment.
Although it was negotiated by senior officials in both governments, the structure would make the U.S. an investor in a private company rather than a direct counterparty to the Venezuelan government.
The U.S. plans to take a 35% passive stake in Betancourt’s North American Blue Energy Partners and would secure preferential rights to purchase 20% of its production at cost, according to people involved in negotiating the agreement.
The Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital plans to structure the investment through penny warrants that would yield the U.S. an equity ownership in the business without a significant capital investment, the people said. The Pentagon office has limited statutory authority to strike deals designed to support U.S. national-security interests, typically through loans and guarantees.
Betancourt has served as a broker in Venezuela’s energy deals and has close ties to Rodríguez. He faced criminal investigations of alleged money laundering in Spain and Switzerland, though no formal charges have emerged. His NABEP has become the second-largest private oil producer in Venezuela, after Chevron, over the past two years.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the agreement a “huge win” that would secure low-cost oil in the Western Hemisphere and lower gas prices for Americans. Rodríguez underscored that it would bring more than $100 billion in investment, more than $209 billion in taxes, and thousands of jobs that would aid in rebuilding the country’s oil industry.
Yet the deal angered many Venezuelans and sowed confusion among some oil executives, and even U.S. officials, over what was agreed and how the arrangement would work.
For American oil companies pursuing potential investments in Venezuela, the idea of competing with a U.S.-backed private company with a stake in huge swaths of the country’s oil fields is daunting, people close to the companies said. U.S. officials said the state-backed company would be the second-largest corporate holder of proven reserves after Saudi Aramco.
“Why is the U.S. subsidizing and building a major competitor to the U.S. oil patch?” said Ed Hirs, an energy economist at the University of Houston. “Lucy [of the Peanuts comic strip] will pull out the football once again—once Trump is out of office.”
The deal is also raising alarms within the industry about whether a new Venezuelan government could mount a successful legal challenge, and whether it might undercut new entrants’ confidence in making investments, the people said.
The substance of the agreement appears to be in direct conflict with Venezuela’s 1999 constitution, which states that the country’s oil reserves belong to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and can’t be sold. Critics say Venezuela’s current government, populated by unelected officials kept in power by the Trump administration, has no legal authority to sell the country’s oil rights.
The deal took shape in recent months as the administration sought to turn Trump’s repeated claims that America was obtaining Venezuelan oil into reality.
Faced with an unpopular and grinding war with Iran, which has squeezed global energy supplies, the Trump administration felt a sense of urgency to announce it had secured a long-term source of crude in the Western Hemisphere, people involved in the talks said. Trump also sought a political win in portraying the Venezuela deal as a way to insulate Americans from the costs of the turmoil in the Middle East ahead of November’s midterm elections, they added.
Venezuela, though, isn’t currently a major oil producer—it pumps just 1.1 million barrels a day, on par with North Dakota. Restoring production would take years and is unlikely to quickly spur the drop in gas prices that Trump has promised, oil analysts say.
Trump officials turned to Betancourt because they felt he was uniquely positioned to implement the venture: His company is already operating in the country, and he has close relationships with senior Venezuelan officials, people familiar with the negotiations said.
The Trump administration tried to push major oil companies including ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips to return to Venezuela’s oil fields and quickly reopen the spigot.
But after months of sluggish negotiations, much of the U.S. oil industry has remained on the sidelines. Many companies are still reluctant to invest in the country’s dilapidated oil infrastructure because of security and legal issues.
The deal was led by the State Department, and U.S. officials turned to the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital late in the process while searching for a financial mechanism to deploy, according to some of the people familiar with the talks.
The Defense Department will ultimately hold the government’s equity and purchase rights in the venture.
A delegation of senior Pentagon and State Department officials, including OSC Director David Lorch, visited Venezuela in July to hammer out the deal’s terms, some of the people said.
The OSC launched in 2022 with a mandate to support industries considered critical to U.S. national security, though loans only started flowing from the office during the second Trump administration.
The private company structure was deliberately intended to bind future Venezuelan governments to the agreement and make it difficult to unwind, one of the people involved said. They consider it unlikely that a new government would expropriate a private company, the people said.
The announcement drew fierce backlash from many Venezuelans in the country and in the large exile community abroad, as well as among supporters of the opposition. Many accused Trump of legitimizing an unelected government in exchange for control over the country’s oil.
“It’s an operation that’s absolutely unconstitutional because it’s an illegitimate government,” said Diego Arria, a former Venezuelan cabinet minister and ambassador now in exile in the U.S.
He said the U.S. is working closely with Venezuelan government figures wanted by American law enforcement for drug trafficking and other crimes with one goal: take Venezuela’s oil.
“They are seizing it—there’s no other word for it,” Arria said.
Although polls show Venezuelans overwhelmingly supported the U.S. operation that removed Maduro, support for Trump has fallen as he helped Rodríguez—Maduro’s former vice president, who he has praised as “fantastic” and “highly respected”—consolidate power.
“Here what worries us is having electricity, water and money and then resolving the day’s needs,” said Irelis Cedeño, a 65-year-old pensioner who lives just outside of Caracas. “I have no idea what this oil accord is about, but it’s welcome if it’s going to resolve our economic situation.”
Write to Vera Bergengruen at vera.bergengruen@wsj.com, Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com, Collin Eaton at collin.eaton@wsj.com and Juan Forero at juan.forero@wsj.com