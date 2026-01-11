Inside Ukraine’s quest to build a missile to strike deep in Russian territory
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Jan 2026, 10:44 am IST
Summary
The company that built one of the country’s most potent drones is trying to replicate its success with a cruise missile.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Inside a sprawling, brightly lit factory in central Ukraine, a pair of launchers held up two massive cruise missiles with an unusual nickname: “the Flamingo."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story