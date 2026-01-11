Inside Ukraine’s quest to build a missile to strike deep in Russian territory

It has been forced to cut costs wherever possible. Fire Point engineers tested various flight controllers when building the missile, up to models costing $500,000, but settled on an open-source version that is freely available online. The jet-powered engines are sourced from old Soviet aircraft. They were taken out of service and, in some cases, kept in storage across Ukraine for decades before Fire Point located them. Iryna Terekh, the company’s 33-year-old technical director, compares their reliability to that of the Kalashnikov, a trusty rifle lauded for its ruggedness and simplicity.