Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stunned U.S. adversaries and allies at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue of defense officials in Singapore. He did it in the most unexpected way: by delivering a thoughtful and sensible speech on the future of American defense policy in Asia.
Inside US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Asia visit
SummaryAllies try to reconcile the secretary’s careful speech with Trump’s social-media blasts.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stunned U.S. adversaries and allies at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue of defense officials in Singapore. He did it in the most unexpected way: by delivering a thoughtful and sensible speech on the future of American defense policy in Asia.
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