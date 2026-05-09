In rush to buy CPUs, Intel won’t be the only winner

Arm’s first step into x86 server territory was the 2018 launch of the Amazon Web Services Graviton CPU. AWS is the oldest and largest of the clouds, and this set the tone for the industry. Graviton is on its fifth generation now, and for three years running, over half of AWS’s new CPU capacity has been from Graviton. Now the other two big cloud players—Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud—also rent out servers with their own custom Arm CPUs. The advantage over x86 servers is Arm’s power efficiency that allows for more computing in the same size data center.