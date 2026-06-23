Intel’s stock has soared, but it needs an engineering comeback

New chip-supply deals and cheerleading from President Trump are giving Intel momentum it hasn’t had in years. But the recent jump in the company’s stock belies years of technical missteps that investors shouldn’t be quick to forget.
Excitement about Intel began building last August, when Trump took money that had been committed to the company as part of a Biden-era U.S. manufacturing push and converted it into equity. That gave the U.S. government a 10% stake—and sent Intel’s stock skyward.
The stake also made it apparent that doing business with Intel could be politically beneficial. Further announcements followed, including a promise from Nvidia to invest $5 billion and work with Intel on central processing unit designs. Google joined the party in April with a collaboration on CPUs and AI chips. Then Elon Musk tapped Intel to help with his mega-chip fab project. And Trump last week announced that Apple had agreed to work with Intel on designing and making chips.