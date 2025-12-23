Introverts want the boss to understand their plight

Bristol-Myers Squibb employees were giving managers pointers on how to tell whether their introverted staffers are excited about their work.

After all, it can be hard to tell.

“For extroverts, that shows up as visible energy and vocal enthusiasm," Chief People Officer Amanda Poole recalls colleagues who represent the company’s “Valuably Quiet" program telling supervisors at one workshop. “For introverts, that might come through as really thoughtful questions and deeply considered ideas."

Introverts, that misunderstood office species, are getting their time in the corporate spotlight. Just don’t look for too long.

The pandemic, with its shift to remote work, was a boon for these quiet employees. For several years they were blissfully free of loud colleagues and agonizing small talk.

Now, back in extroverted open offices, they’re doing something rare: speaking up.

Introverts and their advocates are pushing workplaces to be more flexible and provide more resources. They’ve sometimes cribbed the language of corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs, labeling introverts as an underrepresented group, flagging bias against introverts when hiring and promoting, and referring to extroverts who support introverts as allies.

Companies are making more space for introverts, sometimes literally.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has created a room designed to help introverts recharge.

Bristol-Myers Squibb created a room where introverts can recharge. Its Valuably Quiet program, launched in 2021, also includes discussion panels and resource guides to help leaders and team members better understand introverts, who tend to shrink from public performance and get flustered when put on the spot.

At KPMG’s new office, which opened this fall, individual desks sit a short distance from clusters of desks meant for team work. Vanessa Scaglione, head of corporate real estate, said this allows introverted staff to listen in and be part of the team without the pressure to engage.

“We live in a type-A world, so how can you support that introverted person in figuring out what works for them?" asked Jennifer B. Kahnweiler, a speaker, podcast host and author of “Creating Introvert-Friendly Workplaces."

Among tips she gives organizations, including Amazon and Merck: designate quiet spaces in offices where introverts can go when they need a break from others, ask employees for input about how they do their best work and establish employee resource groups, or ERGs, for introverts.

Yes, groups for a group of individuals who tend to shy away from group get-togethers. Think book clubs and online forums.

Georgia Tech’s Web of Brilliance ERG provides “low-pressure" ways for introverts to connect, including a summer book club and craftsmaking workshops, said Skye Duckett, chief human resources officer.

The school has strong roots in engineering and technology, fields that attract introverted thinkers, “making it especially important to create space where quieter voices can thrive," Duckett said.

Designated groups sound a little silly to Adam Grant, a self-described “sociable" introvert and Wharton School Saul P. Steinberg professor of management.

“Ideally, you build a workplace where there’s enough of a culture of psychological safety for people to openly discuss how they operate," said Grant, who also serves as Glassdoor’s chief worklife expert. Cameras-off options in meetings and flexibility around hybrid work are more likely to be helpful.

A recent Glassdoor poll of 800 professionals on introvert-friendly workplace attributes ranked a remote or flexible work policy as No. 1. Second was not having mandatory social events.



The holidays represent an especially anxiety-ridden time for introverted employees—what with office parties, potlucks and other gatherings. They now have a special day to recover: World Introvert Day, on Jan. 2, started in 2011 in part to help introverts recharge from all the forced cheer they’ve had to endure. Unfortunately, it’s generally also the first workday of the year.

About 60% of the U.S. population report a preference for introversion, according to Myers-Briggs Co., the company known for a personality-assessment test that begins by separating the Is from the Es. Globally, introversion preferences are more common than extroversion. Yet extroverts tend to dominate work meetings.

Susan Cain, author of the seminal book on introverts, “Quiet," recommends meeting hosts identify “more reticent" team members in advance.

“Approach those people and say, ‘Today, we’re going to be talking about X, and I know you have a lot of interesting thoughts on that. Can I look to you during that part of the meeting?’ That way, you’re giving the person advance notice to prepare what they might want to say."

Even introvert ERGs can have trouble finding that balance.

Toiya M. Honoré of the American Heart Association.

When Toiya M. Honoré, a region vice president of marketing and communications at the American Heart Association, sought buy-in from a higher-up to launch an introverts ERG at the association, she stressed the group wouldn’t be introverts-only.

Lions@Heart launched in 2019. After some grumbling among initial group members about letting extroverts in, Honoré tweaked the language to introverts and allies.

“If we had said it’s for introverts and extroverts, then we may have gotten way more extroverts than we really wanted, and we’d be back to where we were before, with all the extroverts talking and talking over us," she said.

Write to Ray A. Smith at Ray.Smith@wsj.com