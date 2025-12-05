Investing like the ultra-rich is easier than ever
And that worries regulators
Fifteen years ago, Ian Ayres and Barry Nalebuff published a book with an intriguing argument. For decades, financial advisers had suggested to retail investors that they take more risk when young, investing heavily in stocks before gradually shifting to safer bonds as they edge towards retirement. The pair of financial economists went one step further: young investors should actually borrow money to buy stocks, an idea they named “lifecycle investing". After all, they pointed out, the historical record indicated that investors would have been better off taking on such leverage over any lifespan from 1871 to 2009.