Investing pros will miss Warren Buffett. They share what he means to them.

Warren Buffett recently announced that he would step away from his role as CEO at Berkshire Hathaway. His investment returns—5,502,284% over 60 years—are legendary. But he has been a fascinating figure in part because of his transparency and how simple he made it all seem: An educator at heart, Buffett spent decades telling investors to buy high-quality companies at fair prices and hold them for the long term. Unlike most of us, he actually followed through. For this week’s Barron’s Advisor Big Q, we asked some leaders in the wealth management field to weigh in on the legacy of the Warren Buffett.