Investing pros will miss Warren Buffett. They share what he means to them.

Jason Hester, managing partner, Balefire: Warren Buffett reshaped estate planning, not through tax strategies, but by challenging families to wrestle with a simple question: How much is enough? His statement about not giving everything to his kids sparked a cultural shift in how we talk about wealth and purpose. When he famously said that he would leave his children enough so that they could do anything, but not so much that they could do nothing, we felt it liberated families from the silent guilt of not giving away. His public stance gave permission to rethink legacy, and he shifted the focus from wealth transfer to purpose transfer. At our firm, the question of how much is enough is a compass point. We help families to find financial independence for themselves, establish healthy boundaries for their children, and craft giving strategies that reflect not just their balance sheet but their values. We now begin with the questions, how much is enough, and what is our purpose? Helping clients define those two things reshapes financial independence. It opens the doors for generational flourishing, and it helps us shape plans that reflect families’ values and vision. Buffett opened the door for a deeper, values-based conversation.