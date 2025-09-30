Investors are fretting that the stock-market rally is on borrowed time
Krystal Hur , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Sept 2025, 06:55 am IST
Summary
Stocks’ run to records yields worries about overheating and stretched valuations.
October is traditionally a tough month for stocks.
