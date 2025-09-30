Investors are fretting that the stock-market rally is on borrowed time

Many think the gains at least originate on firm ground. The economy has proved resilient. The job market is cooling but not cratering, and the trade war has yet to power a significant rebound in inflation. Analysts now think a tariff-fueled recession is unlikely, helping propel a 13% gain for the S&P 500 index so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite are up 9% and 17%, respectively.