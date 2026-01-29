Investors expect AI use to soar. That’s not happening

The Census Bureau is just one source. Other researchers are compiling their own estimates of AI adoption; most find that the level is higher than 10% (see chart 2) . Economists argue about why these differences exist. Some believe that the Census Bureau’s survey is too restrictive (it is difficult to know exactly how respondents will interpret “use AI in producing goods and services"). Asking employees about their own use at work might elicit more positive responses than asking managers about their business. The bureau’s fans counter that only the government has the extensive network necessary to sample a truly representative cross-section of American businesses, and not just those in more innovative industries such as coding.