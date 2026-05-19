Investors fear another surge in inflation

It is not hard to see why. Inflation and yawning government deficits have worried investors for years, and the Iran war is making both problems worse. Bank of America conducts a monthly survey of global fund managers; in the latest, 40% of respondents said an inflationary wave was the biggest tail risk for markets. Despite this (or in explanation of it), 78% expected America’s Federal Reserve to either cut rates or leave them unchanged over the next year. They have acted accordingly, slashing holdings of cash and bonds, while raising their equity allocations by more than in any other month of the survey’s 25-year history. This is just what you might do if you think money is too loose.