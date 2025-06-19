Investors ignore world-changing news. Rightly

The head-in-the-sand approach is a more sophisticated strategy than it first appears, and not just because headlines tend to go over the top. As far back as 1988, a paper by David Cutler and James Poterba, then both of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Larry Summers, then of Harvard University, sought to establish what really moves stock prices. The trio looked at almost five decades of world-changing events, from Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941 and the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 to the Chernobyl nuclear meltdown in 1986. They were surprised to discover that the volatility of returns on days of a big news event (as measured by the standard deviation) was less than three times as large as an ordinary day. Several of the biggest one-day falls identified by the authors occurred on days without an obvious news-related spark.