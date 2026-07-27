The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its July 28-29 policy meeting. Yet, traders are still pricing in a 38% chance of a interest-rate hike as of Friday, up from 12.8% a week ago, based on the CME FedWatch tool.
Investors may pay a price for the Fed’s zipped lip
SummaryThe Federal Reserve has stopped giving clues to its policy path under its new Chairman, Kevin Warsh. The result could be more volatility in asset prices and market expectations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More