iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air vs. older models: How your phone compares

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Apple’s newest premium line keeps the same screen sizes as the iPhone 16 Pros—6.3 inch and 6.9 inch, respectively. Its body design is very different from past Pros, with an aluminum design and a ceramic panel on the back under the camera “plateau." Both phones gained about a quarter of an ounce following the switch from titanium to aluminum, and Pro models had already been gaining weight year over year.