IPO booms can spell trouble for the markets

Amos is in a long queue of companies waiting to list in Hong Kong. The exchange is encouraging them by extending the window for firms to complete their paperwork and allowing them to file it in secret. In the first seven months of 2026 it hosted 104 IPOs, which together raised about $42bn. It offered a refuge to Shein, a pedlar of superfast-fashion which debuted on August 31st, after geopolitical concerns deterred the company from listing in New York or London. The sum is more than double the haul from the same months of 2025, itself a bumper year in which Hong Kong debuts raised more money than any other exchange.