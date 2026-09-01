WHEN YOU suck on a TastySounds lollipop, something funny happens in your head. As well as the flavour on your tongue, you hear music in your ear. Vibrations travel up your jawbone, creating the sensation of sound only you can hear. The result is disorientating. The primary sense is of sweetness. The secondary sense is a burst of inner music.
IPO booms can spell trouble for the markets
SummaryCompanies go public in good times that may not last
WHEN YOU suck on a TastySounds lollipop, something funny happens in your head. As well as the flavour on your tongue, you hear music in your ear. Vibrations travel up your jawbone, creating the sensation of sound only you can hear. The result is disorientating. The primary sense is of sweetness. The secondary sense is a burst of inner music.
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