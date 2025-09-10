Iran agrees to give UN atomic agency access to its nuclear sites
The agreement lacks a timeline for inspections or deadlines for Iran, but it could give a first look at the damage from this summer’s war.
Iran has agreed to give the U.N. atomic agency access to its main nuclear facilities, opening the possibility for international inspectors to assess the damage done by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in June and check on Tehran’s stockpile of near weapons-grade enriched uranium, the agency’s chief said.