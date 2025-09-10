Iran agrees to give UN atomic agency access to its nuclear sites

Iran has agreed to give the U.N. atomic agency access to its main nuclear facilities, opening the possibility for international inspectors to assess the damage done by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in June and check on Tehran’s stockpile of near weapons-grade enriched uranium, the agency’s chief said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi reached the deal late Tuesday in Cairo after weeks of back and forth. Tehran had suspended cooperation with the agency after the June attacks on its main nuclear sites.

The agreement doesn’t say when inspectors would be able to visit the sites, including the enrichment facilities at Natanz and Fordow and a nuclear complex at Isfahan, diplomats said. Iran must compile reports on the status of the sites and its enriched uranium stockpile before inspectors can go to verify the information. The diplomats said the agreement didn’t give a deadline for when Iran must deliver those reports.

President Trump has said the U.S. and Israeli strikes in June “obliterated" Iran’s nuclear facilities. However, there has so far been no access to the sites for inspectors to verify the situation.

Importantly, the fate of Iran’s large stockpile of near weapons-grade enriched uranium is unknown. If that material remains unaccounted for, it could be diverted to fuel up to 10 nuclear weapons, according to IAEA data. Iran says its nuclear program is entirely peaceful.

Grossi said Tuesday’s agreement was nevertheless an important step forward that sets out the process for inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities and how the agency will notify Iran of planned visits. It also includes a commitment by Iran to report on the status of its enriched uranium stockpile, the agency chief said.

“These include all facilities and installations in Iran," Grossi said in public remarks to the agency’s board of governors on Wednesday morning.

A satellite image shows activity near holes caused by U.S. airstrikes on an Iranian underground nuclear facility.A person sifts through debris of a residential property in northern Tehran after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

The agreement could help Iran avoid the reimposition of international sanctions on the country lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. European governments need to decide whether to put those sanctions back in place before the end of September.

Germany, France and Britain have told Iran that they could delay the reimposition of the sanctions if Tehran takes clear, tangible steps to resume cooperation with the IAEA and re-enter serious talks with the U.S. over its nuclear program.

A senior European diplomat said that unless there are clear deadlines for Iran to take action to allow inspectors back, it is unlikely to be enough to persuade the European governments not to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Britain, France and Germany helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, which President Trump pulled the U.S. out of in his first term. The agreement lifted most international sanctions in exchange for tight but temporary restrictions on its nuclear work.

Aragchi warned in a press conference Tuesday night that reimposition of international sanctions would nullify the agreement on inspections.

Iran permitted the IAEA to send two inspectors in late August to monitor the refueling of Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, which wasn’t hit in the June attacks.

