Iran and America are spinning stories about the size of their victories

As with past announcements of peace talks, there is little optimism about this one. Iran wants a permanent end to its conflict with America and reckons that control of Hormuz will help it achieve that goal. It will not want to reopen the strait, and give Mr Trump a respite from soaring energy prices, in exchange for nothing more than a brief truce. State media reported on Monday that Iran had rejected the proposal. When asked about the talks at a press conference later that day, Mr Trump said only that “we have an active, willing participant on the other side. They would like to be able to make a deal.”