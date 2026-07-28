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Iran and Oman seek agreement on the Hormuz in bid to jumpstart peace talks

Summer SaidLara Seligman, WSJ
4 min read28 Jul 2026, 06:42 AM IST
Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran,
Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran,(AP )
Summary

Mediators are using a lull in the fighting to patch together a quick fix to reopen the strait, hoping it paves the way for substantive talks.

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A lull in fighting between the U.S. and Iran has accelerated diplomacy aimed at a short-term fix for the most contentious issue of the war—restarting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A lull in fighting between the U.S. and Iran has accelerated diplomacy aimed at a short-term fix for the most contentious issue of the war—restarting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and Oman huddled throughout the weekend and into Monday to hammer out an arrangement for ships to safely pass through a waterway that carried 20% of the world’s oil production before the war slowed traffic to a crawl.

Iran and Oman huddled throughout the weekend and into Monday to hammer out an arrangement for ships to safely pass through a waterway that carried 20% of the world’s oil production before the war slowed traffic to a crawl.

The narrowly focused talks aren’t meant to end the U.S.-Iran conflict once and for all, but mediators hope even a temporary agreement on an important issue could cool tempers, allow a lifting of maritime blockades and ultimately juice talks on implementing a preliminary peace deal that Washington and Tehran reached in June.

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HomeGlobalIran and Oman seek agreement on the Hormuz in bid to jumpstart peace talks

Iran and Oman seek agreement on the Hormuz in bid to jumpstart peace talks

Summer SaidLara Seligman, WSJ
4 min read28 Jul 2026, 06:42 AM IST
Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran,
Small boats line the shore as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran,(AP )
Summary

Mediators are using a lull in the fighting to patch together a quick fix to reopen the strait, hoping it paves the way for substantive talks.

Gift this article

A lull in fighting between the U.S. and Iran has accelerated diplomacy aimed at a short-term fix for the most contentious issue of the war—restarting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A lull in fighting between the U.S. and Iran has accelerated diplomacy aimed at a short-term fix for the most contentious issue of the war—restarting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and Oman huddled throughout the weekend and into Monday to hammer out an arrangement for ships to safely pass through a waterway that carried 20% of the world’s oil production before the war slowed traffic to a crawl.

Iran and Oman huddled throughout the weekend and into Monday to hammer out an arrangement for ships to safely pass through a waterway that carried 20% of the world’s oil production before the war slowed traffic to a crawl.

The narrowly focused talks aren’t meant to end the U.S.-Iran conflict once and for all, but mediators hope even a temporary agreement on an important issue could cool tempers, allow a lifting of maritime blockades and ultimately juice talks on implementing a preliminary peace deal that Washington and Tehran reached in June.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalIran and Oman seek agreement on the Hormuz in bid to jumpstart peace talks
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