Iran asserts sole control of Hormuz, warns challenges will bring more violence

Iran has the exclusive right to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz under the preliminary peace deal signed with President Trump, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday, adding that attempts to circumvent its authority risk triggering more clashes like those seen in recent days.
The comments were among the clearest by a top official that Iran expects sole authority over the strait under the deal aimed at reopening the strategic waterway. They are at odds with American arguments that the deal doesn’t give Iran control and that navigation must be unimpeded in the international waterway.
Tehran’s assertion of authority followed several days of back-and-forth strikes with the U.S. that began when Iran attacked a ship trying to cross the strait by hugging the coast of Oman. Tehran, which wants ships to follow a separate course along its coastline, had warned ships against using that alternative route.